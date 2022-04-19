VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get VTEX alerts:

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 255,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. VTEX has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth $108,504,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth $85,647,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth $5,548,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.