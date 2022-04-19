Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Warner Music Group also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

