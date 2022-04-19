Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,098 ($14.29) and last traded at GBX 1,127 ($14.66). Approximately 351,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 498,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,146 ($14.91).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($20.95) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.83.

In other news, insider Ian Carter purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,146 ($14.91) per share, with a total value of £99,702 ($129,718.97). Also, insider Teresa Colaianni purchased 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,122 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £98,937.96 ($128,724.90).

About Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

