Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $127,628.88 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09.

NYSE:W traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,141. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.39 and a 1-year high of $339.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Guggenheim cut their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

