WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.83. 13,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.29. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $82.17 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.52.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.