West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

