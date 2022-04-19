Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

