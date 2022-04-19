Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last 90 days. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

