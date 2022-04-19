WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.23. WeWork shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 19,429 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

