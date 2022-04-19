WHALE Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $5.64 or 0.00013649 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $43.47 million and approximately $646,158.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.58 or 0.07430446 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,361.70 or 1.00025484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00041872 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.