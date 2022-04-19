WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.53

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $393.61 million and $4.07 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005350 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000891 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

