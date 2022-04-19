WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.53

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $393.61 million and $4.07 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00050706 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016384 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005350 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001226 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000891 BTC.
About WhiteCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “
WhiteCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
