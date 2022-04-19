WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 300,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.02. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,000. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,005 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,955,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $8,633,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.