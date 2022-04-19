Wing Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.08 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.86 or 0.00021336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $21.85 million and $3.08 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.15 or 0.07449921 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,452.61 or 0.99774897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041818 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,731 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

