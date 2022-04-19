Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,080 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chemed by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Chemed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.72. 1,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.