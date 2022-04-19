Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,182 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 252,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 734,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,055,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

