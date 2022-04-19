Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,997 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.32. 69,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,043. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.