Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,997 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.32. 69,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,043. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.