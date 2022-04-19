Wintrust Investments LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 2.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 942.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

NYSEARCA EEMS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,433. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

