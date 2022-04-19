Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 9,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.68. 58,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

