Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,352,000 after buying an additional 807,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 134,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 899.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. 288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.79 and a 12 month high of $94.76.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

