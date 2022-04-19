Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 157,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $70.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.