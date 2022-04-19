Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. 387,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

