Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIACA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIACA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. 36,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.41. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

ViacomCBS ( NASDAQ:VIACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

