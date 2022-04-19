Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,409,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 266,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,776.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,294,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AN traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. 43,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,046. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $114.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

