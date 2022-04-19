Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.04. 106,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,082. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.77.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.