Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,987. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

