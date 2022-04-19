Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $500,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 69,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 610,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,288. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6,669.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

