WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.22. 315,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 567,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $18,348,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.