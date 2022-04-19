WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.40. 425,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 868,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $74,547,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,643,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,401 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000.

