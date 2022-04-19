Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.71.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.15. 849,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $137.17. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 139.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

