WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Head to Head Survey

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WOWI and NeoGames’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoGames $50.46 million 5.69 $4.65 million $0.17 76.76

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A NeoGames 9.22% 14.50% 7.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WOWI and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.57%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than WOWI.

Volatility & Risk

WOWI has a beta of -42.59, meaning that its share price is 4,359% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoGames beats WOWI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI (Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

