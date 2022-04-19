Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) will post $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the lowest is $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $13.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 155.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 320,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.84. 3,251,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

