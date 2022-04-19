Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

