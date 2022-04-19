Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will announce $9.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.75 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. 127,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.