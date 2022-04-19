Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $65,152.00

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $30,362.56 and approximately $65,152.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 253.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,271,210 coins and its circulating supply is 4,304,777 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

