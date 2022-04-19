YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading 42.6% Higher

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 42.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 39,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 8,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

YaSheng Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

