Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Down 22.6% in March

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,070,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 24,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

YSG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,959. The stock has a market cap of $324.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.78. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.38 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

