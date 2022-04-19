Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 2,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $902.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.69.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

