Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

HALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

