Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.95. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.28. 181,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,603. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.84. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

