Zacks: Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.00 Million

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) to post sales of $111.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $112.62 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $458.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $464.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $505.34 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

EGP stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.66. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

