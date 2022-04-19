Zacks: Analysts Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Perpetua Resources stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 86,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.07. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

