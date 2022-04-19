Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $846.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

