Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.17. 28,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $104.18.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Syneos Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

