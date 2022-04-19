Zacks: Brokerages Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Appian posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 268,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,175. Appian has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 471,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,049 over the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Appian by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

