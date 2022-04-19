Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. 254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,616. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

