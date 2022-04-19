Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.86. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $11.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.34. 1,495,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,340. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.60.

In other Expedia Group news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

