Zacks: Brokerages Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to post $120.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.20 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $25.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 368.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $867.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.37 million to $990.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.78. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

