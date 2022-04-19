Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to announce $23.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.61 million and the highest is $24.84 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $19.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $98.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.29 million to $103.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.41 million, with estimates ranging from $90.96 million to $109.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 246,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,413. The stock has a market cap of $555.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

