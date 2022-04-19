Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.67. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

QSR traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $60.21. 102,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,857. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,038,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

