Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Hold

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 572,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

